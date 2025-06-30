Image

Welcome to

Crepes Rendez-Vous Café!

The perfect crepes and coffee drive-thru for an authentic taste of Brittany!

We also cater!

ORDER NOW!
Image

Mouthwatering Breakfasts

Galettes Menu
Image

Perfect for your sweet tooth

Crêpes Menu
Image

Delicious coffees

Coffee Menu

Sign up for rewards

By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.
Image

Need us for a private party? We cater! Contact us!

Crepes Rendez-Vous LLC can come to any location and make crepes on the spot for your private event or party.

Call us to know more about our catering options, personalized to your needs.

Contact us