Crepes Rendez-Vous Café
Hot Coffee
- Espresso
Italy is one gulp away.$3.00
- Double espresso
Italy is two gulps away.$3.30
- Drip coffee
Organic Nicaraguan and Guatemalan coffee blend from local company Hey Coffee$3.50
- Café au lait
Some call it "coffee with milk"$3.75
- Cappuccino
Double espresso with some foamed milk$4.50
- Latte
Foamed milk with some espresso$4.75
- Mocha
When the latte meets Maison Routin chocolate syrup$5.00
- Americano$3.30
- Small Chocolate Milk$3.50
Iced Coffee
Sweet Crepe
- Nutella Crepe
Classic, but does not go out of fashion.$7.50
- Salted butter caramel Crepe
Not your usual caramel. The salted butter makes it irresistible. Try it.$8.00
- Chocolate sauce Crepe
Crepe with some delicious Maison Routin chocolate syrup$6.50
- Butter & Sugar Crepe
Don't just go with sugar, you need butter in your life$6.00
- Honey & Lemon Crepe
Crepe with honey and some freshly squeezed lemon$6.00
- Apricot & Raspberry jam Crepe
The sweetness of the apricot and the acidity of the strawberry. Miam!$7.00
- Plain$4.00
Shake
La Formule Combo
Granita
Crepes Rendez-Vous Café Location and Hours
(504) 352-2129
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM