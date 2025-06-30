Skip to Main content
Crepes Rendez-Vous Café
Contact us!
Catering & Contact Form
First Name
Last Name
Email Address
Phone Number
Date of event
mm
/
dd
/
yyyy
How many persons will be present at your party?
Please specify whether your event is indoor or outdoor.
How long is the event?
What is your budget?
Any specific requirements or things we should know?
Submit
Crepes Rendez-Vous Café Location and Hours
(504) 352-2129
1712 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 7AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement