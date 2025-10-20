Crepes Rendez-Vous Café
Main Menu
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Italy is one gulp away.$3.50
Double espresso
Italy is two gulps away.$6.00
Drip coffee
Organic Nicaraguan and Guatemalan coffee blend from local company Hey Coffee$3.50
Café au lait
Some call it "coffee with milk"$3.75
Cappuccino
Double espresso with some foamed milk$4.50
Latte
Steamed milk with some espresso$4.75
Mocha
When the latte meets Maison Routin chocolate syrup$5.00
Americano
Espresso softened with hot water.$3.50
Affogato
Heavenly Italian treat. A scoop of Vanilla ice cream and an Espresso.$6.50
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Sweet
Brewed in house real sugar$3.50
Unsweetened
Brewed in house$3.00
Seasonal
Seasonal fruit in a homemade syrup. Currently peach.$4.00
Brittany Mist
Tea latte Earl gray with floral and vanilla notes. Topped with half and half.$4.50
Crème Brulée
Tea latte. Earl gray with salted caramel notes. Topped with half and half.$4.50
Sweet Crepe
Half a Dozen Plain crêpes$20.00
Plain Crêpe
It’s in the name!$4.00
Sugar Crêpe
Simply sweet!$5.00
Butter & Sugar Crêpe
Don't just go with sugar, you need butter in your life$6.00
Lemon Curd Crêpe
Crêpes with the delicious world famous French brand Bonne Maman Lemon Curd.$6.25
Chocolate Crêpe
Crepe with some real Cacao$8.00
Apricot & Raspberry jam Crêpe
The sweetness of the apricot and the acidity of the strawberry. Miam!$7.00
Nutella Crêpe
Classic, but does not go out of fashion.$7.50
Caramel Crêpe
Not your usual caramel. The salted butter makes it irresistible. Try it.$8.00
Pumpkin Pie Crêpe
It’s the season !! Pumpkin purée paired with you homemade whipped cream, a delish you can’t miss!$8.00
Crêpes Family Bundle (half a dozen plain crêpes)
Vanilla ice cream
Pup cup
Breakfast
Croissant
French Omelette
French Toast
Oatmeal
Sides
Lunch
Sandwiches
Croque Monsieur
The ultimate French comfort bite! Grilled Sandwich simply toast bread, ham, tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Comes with a side of Iceberg lettuce, grapes and a delicious homemade Tarragon vinaigrette.$10.00
Croque Madame
You know the Croque Monsieur? Add an egg you’ve got a Croque Madame! The ultimate French comfort bite! Grilled bread sandwich, ham, tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Comes with a side of Iceberg lettuce, grapes and a delicious homemade Tarragon vinaigrette.$11.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich Croissant
A Croissant Sandwich. Grapes, Apple and walnuts added to the classic Chicken Salad you know. Comes with a side of Iceberg lettuce and a homemade Tarragon vinaigrette.$9.00
BLT$7.00