Hot Coffee & Teas
Espresso
Italy is one gulp away.$3.50
Double espresso
Italy is two gulps away.$6.00
Drip coffee
Organic Nicaraguan and Guatemalan coffee blend from local company Hey Coffee$3.50
Café au lait
Some call it "coffee with milk"$3.75
Cappuccino
Double espresso with some foamed milk$4.50
Latte
Steamed milk with some espresso$4.75
Mocha
When the latte meets Maison Routin chocolate syrup$5.00
Americano$3.50
Affogato$6.50
tea$3.50
Brittany Mist
Earl tea, Steamed Milk and a touch of Vanilla$3.50
Crème Brûlée Tea$3.75
Iced Coffee
Sweet Crepe
Nutella Crêpe
Classic, but does not go out of fashion.$7.50
Caramel Crêpe
Not your usual caramel. The salted butter makes it irresistible. Try it.$8.00
Chocolate Crêpe
Crepe with some real Cacao$6.50
Butter & Sugar Crêpe
Don't just go with sugar, you need butter in your life$6.00
Lemon Curd Crêpe
Crêpes with the delicious world famous French brand Bonne Maman Lemon Curd.$6.25
Apricot & Raspberry jam Crêpe
The sweetness of the apricot and the acidity of the strawberry. Miam!$7.00
Plain Crêpe
It’s in the name!$4.00
Sugar Crêpe
Simply sweet!$5.00
Half a Dozen Plain crêpes$20.00
Lemom Curd$6.25
Pumpkin Pie Crêpe$8.00
Plain$4.00
Crêpes Family Bundle (half a dozen plain crêpes)
Vanilla ice cream
Pup cup
Breakfast
French Omelette
Oatmeal
French Toast
Strawberries
Bananas
Whipped Cream
Toast
Maple Syrup
Croissants
