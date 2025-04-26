Crepes Rendez-Vous Café
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Italy is one gulp away.$3.00
Double espresso
Italy is two gulps away.$4.00
Drip coffee
Organic Nicaraguan and Guatemalan coffee blend from local company Hey Coffee$3.50
Café au lait
Some call it "coffee with milk"$3.75
Cappuccino
Double espresso with some foamed milk$4.50
Latte
Foamed milk with some espresso$4.75
Mocha
When the latte meets Maison Routin chocolate syrup$5.00
Americano$3.30
Affogato$6.50
Shot of Espresso$1.50
tea$3.50
Iced Coffee
Sweet Crepe
Nutella Crêpe
Classic, but does not go out of fashion.$7.50
Caramel Crêpe
Not your usual caramel. The salted butter makes it irresistible. Try it.$8.00
Chocolate Crêpe
Crepe with some delicious Maison Routin chocolate syrup$6.50
Butter & Sugar Crêpe
Don't just go with sugar, you need butter in your life$6.00
Honey & Lemon Crêpe
Crepe with honey and some freshly squeezed lemon$6.00
Apricot & Raspberry jam Crêpe
The sweetness of the apricot and the acidity of the strawberry. Miam!$7.00
Plain Crêpe$4.00
Sugar Crêpe$5.00
Half a Dozen Plain crêpes$20.00
Vanilla ice cream
Pup cup
Breakfast
French Omelette
Oatmeal
French Toast
Strawberries
Bananas
Whipped Cream
Toast
Maple Syrup
Croissants
