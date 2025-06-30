Crepes Rendez-Vous Café
1712 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Italy is one gulp away.$3.50
Double espresso
Italy is two gulps away.$6.00
Drip coffee
Organic Nicaraguan and Guatemalan coffee blend from local company Hey Coffee$3.50
Café au lait
Some call it "coffee with milk"$3.75
Cappuccino
Double espresso with some foamed milk$4.50
Latte
Foamed milk with some espresso$4.75
Mocha
When the latte meets Maison Routin chocolate syrup$5.00
Americano$3.50
Affogato$6.50
tea$3.50
Iced Coffee
Sweet Crepe
Nutella Crêpe
Classic, but does not go out of fashion.$7.50
Caramel Crêpe
Not your usual caramel. The salted butter makes it irresistible. Try it.$8.00
Chocolate Crêpe
Crepe with some delicious Maison Routin chocolate syrup$6.50
Butter & Sugar Crêpe
Don't just go with sugar, you need butter in your life$6.00
Lemon Curd Crêpe
Crepe with honey and some freshly squeezed lemon$6.25
Apricot & Raspberry jam Crêpe
The sweetness of the apricot and the acidity of the strawberry. Miam!$7.00
Plain Crêpe$4.00
Sugar Crêpe$5.00
Half a Dozen Plain crêpes$20.00
Lemom Curd$6.25
Crêpes Family Bundle (half a dozen plain crêpes)
Vanilla ice cream
Pup cup
Breakfast
French Omelette
Oatmeal
French Toast
Strawberries
Bananas
Whipped Cream
Toast
Maple Syrup
Croissants
Lunch
Hot Dishes
Crepes Toppings
Please select up to 4
