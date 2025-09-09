Skip to Main content
Crepes Rendez-Vous Café
0
Home
/
Brittany Mist
Brittany Mist
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Type of Milk
Please select up to 1
Select...
Espresso
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Earl Grey Black Tea with Milk and a touch of Vanilla. Floral , delicious and very comforting!
Crepes Rendez-Vous Café Location and Hours
(504) 352-2129
1712 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005
Open now
•
Closes at 5PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement