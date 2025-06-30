Image

About us

Crepes Rendez-Vous was founded by Séverine Cholet & Nathan Schwartz, two French citizens living in the New Orleans Metro Area. On both sides, Brittany (or salted butter caramel!) runs into their veins.

Séverine & Nathan are attached to traditions, follow family recipes , and make a point in serving quality food and coffee. Crepes Rendez-Vous is a piece of Brittany in Metairie, so come try us!

Our Story

Séverine Cholet

Nathan Schwartz

The Salted Butter Caramel

